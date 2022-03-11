Gov. Youngkin, Attorney General Miyares announce investigation into fraudulent unemployment claims

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s top attorney is now joining the effort to crack down on unemployment fraud.

Attorney General Jason Miyares signed an agreement with the Virginia Employment Commission to prosecute fake claims.

According to the state’s watchdog agency, the VEC has paid out at least $100 million in fraudulent benefits since the pandemic started.

Both Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Miyares spoke about the investigation.

“When someone commits fraud against the state, they are stealing from all Virginians. When that fraud impacts our unemployment insurance program, it is especially hurting people in need. I am proud of Attorney General Miyares who will take on this important role of fighting fraud and abuse on behalf of all Virginians,” Gov. Youngkin said.

“The VEC has asked that I take on this responsibility, and I enthusiastically agreed to the VEC’s request,” Miyares said. “Protecting the Commonwealth from crime is one of my top priorities as Attorney General. Fraudulent claims must be prosecuted and fraud on the unemployment fund diverts resources from those who need them most.”

The agency has since upped its fraud prevention and detection practices.

