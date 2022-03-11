Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Gas prices hit over $7 per gallon in Beverly Hills

Gas prices in Beverly Hills are skyrocketing.
Gas prices in Beverly Hills are skyrocketing.(KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - With gas prices hitting new records, one area of California is seeing some eye-bugging numbers.

Gas prices in Beverly Hills are above $7 per gallon. One Mobil gas station showed prices of $7.35 for regular unleaded, $7.65 for special, and $7.95 for super.

The national average for a gallon of gas set a record for a third straight day Thursday, hitting $4.32 a gallon.

A survey by AAA revealed that with the cost of gas at least $4 a gallon nationwide, 60% of people say they will change their driving and lifestyle habits.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were pronounced dead on the scene, and a third is currently in the hospital
Police identify two men killed in Short Pump residential construction site incident
Cold front moves through on Saturday morning
First Alert Weather Day: Cold blast Saturday with rain, snow & gusty winds
Rent is up more than $120 per month on average in the Richmond area.
What’s behind the rapid rise in rent in Richmond?
Crews were called to W. Carnation Street for the report of an apartment fire
Two pets killed, 5 people injured in Richmond apartment fire
Joseph Richard Nowak III
Former elementary school teacher charged with possession of child pornography

Latest News

FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football...
No indictment for Texans QB Deshaun Watson over sex assault claims
Russia has blocked Instagram, the latest social media platform restricted in the country...
Russia widens social media crackdown by blocking Instagram
Cold front moves through on Saturday morning
First Alert Weather Day: Cold blast Saturday with rain, snow & gusty winds
FILE - This undated portrait shows Emmett Till.
Emmett Till relatives seek renewed probe of ‘55 lynching
More than a dozen lawmakers from the house and senate are serving as negotiators for the...
Budget battle continues as Virginia lawmakers prepare for close of General Assembly session