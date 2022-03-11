Forecast: Quiet Friday, rain changes to snow Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunshine today, then a strong cold front approaches tonight bringing rain and a few storms on Saturday morning. Rain changes to snow showers by midday with gusty winds and much colder temperatures.

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild. Few showers possible late tonight. Highs in the low 60s. (Late Evening Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain likely during the morning with a few storms possible. Rain could be heavy at times. Rain changes over to a wintry mix and snow showers mid to late morning into the afternoon. Light accumulation, only on grassy surfaces possible, mainly NW of RIC. Rain totals: 1/2-1″. Turning sharply colder and windy in the afternoon. NW wind 15-25mph with gusts 40+mph. Highs in the 50s during the morning then drop into the 30s during the day. Be alert for slick spots during the evening and overnight. (Precipitation Chance: 100%)

Daylight Saving Time begins early Sunday morning at 2am. Turn clocks forward 1 hour.

Sunday: Be alert for morning slick spots. Mostly sunny and cold for March. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

