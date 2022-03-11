First Alert Weather Day: Cold blast Saturday with rain, snow & gusty winds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Winter isn’t over just yet!

A strong cold front Saturday is going to usher in rain, storms, snow showers and strong winds.

Rain arrives during the morning Saturday with a few strong to severe storms possible. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted Central VA in both a “marginal” and “slight” risk of severe weather. The “enhanced” or “level 3″ risk is confined to extreme SE VA where the isolated tornado threat would be the highest.

Highest risk for severe weather remains in SE Virginia (WWBT)

Tornado threat is relatively low for SE VA but still be prepared with a reliable way to get watches and warnings (SPC)

It will be windy and much colder during the day with temperatures quickly falling into the 30s by the afternoon. NW wind 15-25mph with gusts 45+mph.

As temperatures drop, rain will change over to snow by mid to late morning Saturday. However, there are several factors working against snow accumulation:

The ground temperatures are fairly warm with the recent mild weather. The sun angle is higher in March. Even if it’s cloudy, the higher sun angle can melt snow as it falls. Most areas will not see more than a dusting.

A strong cold front arrives Saturday morning (WWBT)

A light accumulation of snow on the grass and elevated surfaces will be possible in our NW counties towards Louisa and Orange counties.

Prepare for a cold weekend and poor weather to be outdoors on Saturday. We strongly encourage people to move plans indoors to start the weekend!

Watch for slick spots Saturday night into Sunday as temperatures drop into the 20s and any leftover water on roads could refreeze!

Stay tuned for updates on what could be winter’s last hurrah coming up this weekend.

