CVEC expanding broadband access across central Virginia

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Central Virginia Electric Cooperative and Firefly Broadband are giving more people access to fiber directly to the home. This will be the first time some in Louisa County and surrounding areas have reliable internet service.

Roughly 38,000 central Virginians are getting connected to the internet. It is a long and hard process, but CVEC hopes to finish laying fiber this year.

“Fiber is going to bring the much-needed internet to all of these rural areas in central Virginia that have been living with no internet,” Melissa Gay with CVEC said. “Those who are getting the fiber are meeting our installers with gifts and praise and tears and laughs of joy.”

The new access should eliminate a lot of the problems people have been having.

“Meaning that they will not have slowdowns because of weather and a lot of traffic on the internet. It’ll actually come straight into their home, which is why we call it fiber to the home,” Gay said.

The project has been in the works for four years.

“Those who are waiting, I just want to tell them we are coming. It’s a long, laborious process, and it’s worth it and we’re in it for the long run until every Central Virginia Electric Cooperative member has an opportunity to connect to the fiber,” Gay said.

The Louisa County Board of Supervisors will meet on March 21 to hear an update on the fiber process.

