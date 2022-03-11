Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Black restaurant owners reflect on two year anniversary of pandemic shutdowns

By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - March 11, 2020, rocked the world as the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency after coronavirus cases were spreading.

Communities shut down, and daily routines came to a halt. Many businesses were ordered to close their doors, and some never opened again.

Analysis from the Federal Reserve found Black-owned businesses were especially hard hit. For Black restaurant owners, gratitude is an understatement during Richmond’s Black Restaurant Experience.

“Richmond Black Restaurant Experience two years ago was right before everything shut down for COVID,” Amy Wentz, the co-founder of Richmond’s Black Restaurant Experience, said.

Life as we knew it stopped, forcing many businesses to either sink or swim

“When the pandemic hit, we just switched to 100% to-go, and again, our customers were 100% supportive of that. But everybody didn’t have that. Everybody wasn’t able to switch gears like that,” Lester Johnson said.

Johnson is the owner of soul food sensation Mama J’s.

Recipes passed down from his mother Velma Johnson, his grandmother, and his great-grandmother attract visitors from all over the East coast, especially during RBRE. Welcoming customers for in-person dining this year is a blessing.

“It’s a tough business, and you know a lot of it has to do with just marketing and getting people to know that you’re there. You could be selling the best food in the world, but if people don’t know you’re there, then you’re going to struggle a little bit,” Johnson said.

“RBRE has done a really great job at highlighting those restaurants,” he said.

Unfortunately, Wentz said that one of the participating restaurants had to shut its doors permanently because of the pandemic.

However, they were able to help some businesses through crowdfunding and support from the city.

Restaurant owners like Johnson haven’t fully bounced back since the pandemic, which is why Wentz believes Richmond’s Black Restaurant Experience is more important than ever.

“What better way to celebrate this resilience than to come out and support these restaurants who have been weathering the storm, really have been resilient, and we are excited to get back to that,” Wentz said.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Two men were pronounced dead on the scene, and a third is currently in the hospital
Police identify two men killed in Short Pump residential construction site incident
Cold front moves through on Saturday morning
First Alert Weather Day: Cold blast Saturday with rain, snow & gusty winds
Rent is up more than $120 per month on average in the Richmond area.
What’s behind the rapid rise in rent in Richmond?
Crews were called to W. Carnation Street for the report of an apartment fire
Two pets killed, 5 people injured in Richmond apartment fire
Joseph Richard Nowak III
Former elementary school teacher charged with possession of child pornography

Latest News

People eating at a restaurant.
Consultant expects RVA restaurant scene to grow despite impacts from rising fuel costs
navigating soaring home prices
How to navigate soaring home prices
Experts say fuel prices will rise and there's a possibility you could pay more out of pocket...
Experts weigh in on economic impact of Russia’s attack on Ukraine
Pandemic protocols are rolling back, mask mandates are easing, and festivals and events are...
Central Va. tourism booms while state’s post-pandemic tourism lags behind