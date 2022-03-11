Black restaurant owners reflect on two year anniversary of pandemic shutdowns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - March 11, 2020, rocked the world as the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency after coronavirus cases were spreading.

Communities shut down, and daily routines came to a halt. Many businesses were ordered to close their doors, and some never opened again.

Analysis from the Federal Reserve found Black-owned businesses were especially hard hit. For Black restaurant owners, gratitude is an understatement during Richmond’s Black Restaurant Experience.

“Richmond Black Restaurant Experience two years ago was right before everything shut down for COVID,” Amy Wentz, the co-founder of Richmond’s Black Restaurant Experience, said.

Life as we knew it stopped, forcing many businesses to either sink or swim

“When the pandemic hit, we just switched to 100% to-go, and again, our customers were 100% supportive of that. But everybody didn’t have that. Everybody wasn’t able to switch gears like that,” Lester Johnson said.

Johnson is the owner of soul food sensation Mama J’s.

Recipes passed down from his mother Velma Johnson, his grandmother, and his great-grandmother attract visitors from all over the East coast, especially during RBRE. Welcoming customers for in-person dining this year is a blessing.

“It’s a tough business, and you know a lot of it has to do with just marketing and getting people to know that you’re there. You could be selling the best food in the world, but if people don’t know you’re there, then you’re going to struggle a little bit,” Johnson said.

“RBRE has done a really great job at highlighting those restaurants,” he said.

Unfortunately, Wentz said that one of the participating restaurants had to shut its doors permanently because of the pandemic.

However, they were able to help some businesses through crowdfunding and support from the city.

Restaurant owners like Johnson haven’t fully bounced back since the pandemic, which is why Wentz believes Richmond’s Black Restaurant Experience is more important than ever.

“What better way to celebrate this resilience than to come out and support these restaurants who have been weathering the storm, really have been resilient, and we are excited to get back to that,” Wentz said.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.