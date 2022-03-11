Healthcare Pros
Ashland PD makes changes to patrols to lessen fuel consumption

Officers will also increase foot and bike patrols.(Source: Associated Press)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - To help with rising gas costs, the Town of Ashland is implementing some changes to help lessen fuel consumption.

Ashland Police will be increasing their stationary observation of town, so they will be parked in key areas rather than driving around.

Officers will also increase foot and bike patrols. Ashland PD says officers will still respond to calls for service.

