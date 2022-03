RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The intersection of Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Monument Avenue will be closed on Monday.

The complete closure will happen on March 14 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The area will be closed for paving.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.