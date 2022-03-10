Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

VSP investigates deadly pedestrian crash on I-95

(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Chesterfield County.

Troopers were called on March 4 just after 9:30 p.m. to I-95 north at exit 58.

Police said a Nissan Rogue was heading north in the center lane when it hit a pedestrian crossing the interstate. Police said the vehicle could not avoid hitting the person.

The pedestrian was identified as Blakey Manon Arpin, 49, of Chester, who died at the scene.

The driver was not injured.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Two men were pronounced dead on the scene, and a third is currently in the hospital
Police identify two men killed in Short Pump residential construction site incident
Joseph Richard Nowak III
Former elementary school teacher charged with possession of child pornography
One person is dead and an infant is hurt after a shooting on Fairfield Avenue
Man killed, 8-month-old hurt in Richmond shooting
Josh Carter captured video of the incident.
RPD: Force used by officer during incident at Family Dollar being investigated
Rent is up more than $120 per month on average in the Richmond area.
What’s behind the rapid rise in rent in Richmond?

Latest News

A propane tanker crash on Interstate 85 in Mecklenburg County caused the highway to close for...
Propane tanker crashes on I-85
Police were called to the intersection of South Laburnum Avenue and Willson Road around 4 p.m.
Police respond to deadly crash involving motorcycle in Henrico
Drivers are being advised to take Exit 58 to avoid this backup
Crash on I-95 North in Chesterfield causes 5-mile backup
Brush fires along Interstate 95 north in Chesterfield caused traffic backups and closures on...
Brush fires cause backups, closures on I-95 north in Chesterfield