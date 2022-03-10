VSP investigates deadly pedestrian crash on I-95

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Chesterfield County.

Troopers were called on March 4 just after 9:30 p.m. to I-95 north at exit 58.

Police said a Nissan Rogue was heading north in the center lane when it hit a pedestrian crossing the interstate. Police said the vehicle could not avoid hitting the person.

The pedestrian was identified as Blakey Manon Arpin, 49, of Chester, who died at the scene.

The driver was not injured.

