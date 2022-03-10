Virginia Union University to hold virtual panel on Critical Race Theory

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Union University will host a virtual panel on Critical Race Theory.

The panel plans to explain what CRT is and how it’s discussed in our society.

Speakers include RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras, as well as professors from Colgate, Syracuse, and VUU.

The panel starts at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.

