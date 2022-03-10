Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginia Union University to hold virtual panel on Critical Race Theory

The panel plans to explain what CRT is and how it’s discussed in our society.
The panel plans to explain what CRT is and how it’s discussed in our society.(Virginia Union University)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Union University will host a virtual panel on Critical Race Theory.

The panel plans to explain what CRT is and how it’s discussed in our society.

Speakers include RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras, as well as professors from Colgate, Syracuse, and VUU.

The panel starts at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Joseph Richard Nowak III
Former elementary school teacher charged with possession of child pornography
One person is dead and an infant is hurt after a shooting on Fairfield Avenue
Man killed, 8-month-old hurt in Richmond shooting
Josh Carter captured video of the incident.
RPD: Force used by officer during incident at Family Dollar being investigated
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police investigate after shots fired at shopping center
Rent is up more than $120 per month on average in the Richmond area.
What’s behind the rapid rise in rent in Richmond?

Latest News

The discussion will start at 7:00 p.m.
Hanover community leaders to host virtual conversation about teens’ mental health during the pandemic
Pay It Forward Tennis Tournament
Play It Forward Tennis Tournament
A thorough exam performed by veterinarians did not reveal any major physical injuries, and...
Wildlife Center of Virginia admits first hatchling raptors of 2022
The festival has been rescheduled for March 26
Shamrock The Block postponed due to weather, will now be held on March 26