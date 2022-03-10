Healthcare Pros
Virginia Senate blocks most Youngkin parole board appointees

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks during a news conference about an executive order...
FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks during a news conference about an executive order establishing K through 12 lab schools at the Capitol Thursday Jan. 27, 2022, in Richmond, Va. A judge on Friday, Feb. 4, temporarily halted an executive order by Republican Gov. Youngkin that allowed parents to opt out of school mask mandates for their children. The temporary restraining order means that mask mandates put in place by school boards may remain, at least for now. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Senate has rejected a majority of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s nominees to the state parole board.

The chamber’s Democratic majority said Thursday that the vote was partly in retaliation for House Republicans’ earlier defeat of appointments to other boards.

It marked a sharp escalation in a fight over appointments that has dragged on during this year’s legislative session.

Democratic Sen. Adam Ebbin said during an unusually heated debate that the House needed to be “taught a lesson.”

Republican senators expressed outrage.

A spokeswoman for Youngkin didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

