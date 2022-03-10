Virginia legislators pushing for transparency with electric companies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many Virginians are tired of paying high electric bills and having the power stay out when the wind starts to blow. Lawmakers are trying to fix the issue, but are running into some unexpected challenges.

The Citizens Utility Board used data from the Energy Information Administration to rank states from best to worst in terms of average bills and reliability. Virginia did not do so well and there’s some debate as to why.

Power companies are saying that not all factors were considered, but legislators are saying there needs to be more transparency.

“We have unreliable power. Whether we’re talking about those big major event days - like the storm in January - or just regular run-of-the-mill outages,” 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson said.

That there is little choice in providers makes it worse.

“You can choose to leave a restaurant if you don’t like the food and never come back. It’s hard to do that with your power company,” Del. Hudson said.

Electric companies say the poor ranking is misleading, and doesn’t factor how our tree cover complicates things.

“With overhead power lines, there’s more potential for interruption from those trees that we love, and that’s why we live here. That’s one significant factor. The other significant factor is the density of the population and particularly the number of people who live in urban areas,” Central Virginia Electric Cooperative President Gary Wood said.

Wood says burying the lines would solve the issue, but would cost a fortune. He also says that in rural areas the cost is split between fewer people.

In 2019 the average electric bill for Virginian’s was $135, making it the sixth highest in the country.

“Our average bill would double to put all the lines on the ground,” Wood said. “Most of our members could not afford and would not choose to pay double the amount to go from having an average of three hours of outage per year to one hour of outage per year. That’s a steep price to pay for that level of reliability.”

Dominion Energy issued a statement about this data disagreeing with the Citizen Utility Board report: “According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, electricity rates in Virginia are below the national average, and Dominion Energy’s rates are even lower than that. We are proud of the performance of our dedicated line workers in keeping the lights on 99.9% of the time, and we believe the methodology of this report was flawed and misleading.”

Del. Hudson says our trees and our weather should not be an excuse.

“There are states that have much more extreme weather than we do, like Illinois and Colorado, where they deal with a lot more snow and cold in the winters and their power bills are 30 to 40% less a year,” the delegate said.

“I think consumers will continue to see that reliability is improving, but it’s going to be on an incremental basis versus putting everything underground,” Wood said.

The Virginia General Assembly is considering several bills to hold power companies accountable. The ideas include moving all utilities to the same system, pushing Dominion to be more transparent with their data, stopping utilities from making political donations and banning state lawmakers from owning utility stocks.

“It really is that there are states that we’re not keeping up with and we should do better,” Del. Hudson said.

Hudson says the only bill that looks like it is going to pass in the 2022 General Assembly session is the bill that would increase transparency with utility data.

