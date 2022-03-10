Healthcare Pros
Virginia lawmakers OK lifting ban on facial technology use

Virginia State Capitol
Virginia State Capitol(WDBJ)
By DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia lawmakers have approved legislation that would allow local police departments to use facial recognition technology in some circumstances, including when they have reasonable suspicion a person has committed a crime.

The legislation would repeal one of the most restrictive bans in the country passed last year.

The ban barred local police departments and campus police from purchasing or using the technology unless it was explicitly authorized by the legislature.

Under the bill approved Thursday, facial recognition could also be used for a variety of other uses, including to help identify crime victims.

Gov. Glenn Younkin has not indicated whether he will sign it into law.

