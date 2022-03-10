Healthcare Pros
Two pets killed, 5 people injured in Richmond apartment fire

Crews were called to W. Carnation Street for the report of an apartment fire
Crews were called to W. Carnation Street for the report of an apartment fire(Richmond Fire Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:30 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 13 residents are without a home after an apartment fire in Richmond early Thursday morning.

At 12:26 a.m., crews responded to 6726 W. Carnation Street for the report of an apartment fire.

Once on scene, crews encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.

RFD says some residents were able to exit safely while one jumped from the second-floor window, and another was trapped on their balcony.

After assessing the scene, crews saw the fire was visible from the common stairwell. Crews were able to extend the ladder off the engine and raise it to the second floor.

The fire was marked under control at 1:17 a.m.

RFD says at least 13 occupants were displaced, and the Red Cross was requested to assist six adults and one child. Two occupants were transported to the hospital in critical and serious condition, and one was treated at the scene.

RFD adds that two firefighters were treated on the scene for non-life-threatening injuries, and Animal Control responded to the report of two deceased pets.

The Richmond Fire Investigations Unit determined the cause of the fire was accidental and the origin was a kitchen fire.

