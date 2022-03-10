RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 13 residents are without a home after an apartment fire in Richmond early Thursday morning.

At 12:26 a.m., crews responded to 6726 W. Carnation Street for the report of an apartment fire.

2ND ALARM FIRE: At approx 12:26am, crews responded to 6726 W Carnation St. for the report of an apt. fire. Once on scene, they encountered heavy black smoke and flames coming from the structure. pic.twitter.com/73Hofjbvbo — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) March 10, 2022

Once on scene, crews encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.

Two pets killed, 5 people injured in Richmond apartment fire (Richmond Fire Department)

RFD says some residents were able to exit safely while one jumped from the second-floor window, and another was trapped on their balcony.

After assessing the scene, crews saw the fire was visible from the common stairwell. Crews were able to extend the ladder off the engine and raise it to the second floor.

The fire was marked under control at 1:17 a.m.

RFD says at least 13 occupants were displaced, and the Red Cross was requested to assist six adults and one child. Two occupants were transported to the hospital in critical and serious condition, and one was treated at the scene.

RFD adds that two firefighters were treated on the scene for non-life-threatening injuries, and Animal Control responded to the report of two deceased pets.

The Richmond Fire Investigations Unit determined the cause of the fire was accidental and the origin was a kitchen fire.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.