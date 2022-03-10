Two people seriously hurt in Richmond apartment fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is fighting for her life and a man is seriously hurt after a fire in a south Richmond apartment complex.

Fire crews say they found heavy flames coming from the first floor of the building on West Carnation Street around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Both people were taken to the hospital.

The full extent of the damage still is not clear. Crews are also working to determine how many people will need to find another place to stay.

Right now, there’s no word on what caused the fire to spark.

