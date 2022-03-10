Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Two people seriously hurt in Richmond apartment fire

Crews are still working to find out what sparked the fire
Two people were seriously hurt in an apartment fire on West Carnation Street
Two people were seriously hurt in an apartment fire on West Carnation Street(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:30 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is fighting for her life and a man is seriously hurt after a fire in a south Richmond apartment complex.

Fire crews say they found heavy flames coming from the first floor of the building on West Carnation Street around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Both people were taken to the hospital.

The full extent of the damage still is not clear. Crews are also working to determine how many people will need to find another place to stay.

Right now, there’s no word on what caused the fire to spark.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Joseph Richard Nowak III
Former elementary school teacher charged with possession of child pornography
One person is dead and an infant is hurt after a shooting on Fairfield Avenue
Man killed, 8-month-old hurt in Richmond shooting
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police investigate after shots fired at shopping center
Josh Carter captured video of the incident.
RPD: Force used by officer during incident at Family Dollar being investigated
A 16-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday morning
Deputies: 16-year-old arrested for bringing gun to New Kent High School

Latest News

Josh Carter captured video of the incident.
RPD: Force used by officer during incident at Family Dollar being investigated
Jamar Street
Man arrested in connection to 2021 Petersburg homicide
A Democratic activist who is suing Virginia elections officials told a federal appeals court...
AG’s office: No need for House elections again this year
The Capitol at dusk.
Legislature passes bill banning admissions discrimination