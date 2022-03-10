Two men killed, one injured in residential construction site incident in Short Pump

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a residential construction site incident leaves two men dead and sends one man to the hospital in Short Pump.

Fire officials say 2 men were pronounced dead at the scene, 1 man was taken to the hospital for injuries. #HenricoNews #NBC12 — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) March 10, 2022

At 8:16 a.m., first responders were called to the 4500 block of Bacova Club Court for the report of a fire around a home.

Once on scene, Henrico Police and Fire found three men. Two of the men were pronounced dead on the scene, and the third has been taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Investigators say the incident is believed to have involved nearby powerlines which may have affected nearby homes, but power has since been restored to the area.

Police closed Liesfeld Farms Drive between Charles Phillip Drive and Mason Glen Drive for a few hours, but the scene has since been cleared.

First responders are working with OSHA to determine the cause of this incident.

Investigators are working to notify next of kin.

This is a developing story - check back for updates

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.