Thursday Forecast: Chilly, with morning clouds and some afternoon sun

First Alert Weather Day Saturday for rain to snow with gusty winds
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:04 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’ll dry things out today and tomorrow, but a strong area of low cold front and area of low pressure crosses Central Virginia Saturday bringing rain to snow, gusty winds, and much colder temperatures behind a cold front.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy to Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy and a little warmer. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s. *Best Weather Day of the Week*

Saturday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: 1/2″ to 1″ of morning rain. Could change over to areas of snow with no accumulation expected. Turning sharply colder in the afternoon. Morning highs in the 50s but temperatures drop during the day into 30s. Windy, with NW gusts to 30-40mph possible. (Rain Chance: 90%) A severe thunderstorm is possible in the morning.

Daylight Saving Time begins early Sunday morning at 2am. Turn clocks forward 1 hour.

Sunday: Icy spots possible in the morning. Mostly sunny. Cold for March. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the lower 40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s.

