Study conducted by UVA Law students shows major wealth gaps between white and black Virginians

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New research shows white households in Virginia are 10 times wealthier than Black households, and seven times wealthier than Latinx households. Researchers and students at UVA Law helped compile the findings.

It’s part of a series of reports examining discriminatory laws and economic policies, established by former Governor Ralph Northam.

It found Virginia’s historical segregation and lawful discrimination continues to prevent people of color from garnering wealth today.

Andrew Block, who helped oversee the report, said that has major impacts on other things like education and health.

“Thinking about economic opportunity, thinking about education, and thinking about health, are three key areas that we need to focus on. And if we could take care of those kinds of issues, which is no small hurdle, no small tasks, then other things like criminal justice involvement, and poverty and dependence on government benefits will start to take care of themselves and go away,” Block said.

Some policy recommendations include expanding paid family and medical leave and improving access to financial help when starting a small business.

