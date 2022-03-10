Healthcare Pros
Senator Mark Warner addressed Intelligence Committee on worldwide threats

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WVIR) - Virginia Senator Mark Warner led the Intelligence Committee’s open hearing on worldwide threats Thursday morning.

Warner applauded the committee’s prediction of Vladamir Putin’s plans to invade Ukraine. He said NATO is strong against Russia’s attempt to disrupt democracy in Ukraine and abroad.

“I believe with all my heart that the people of Ukraine are literally voting with their lives embracing the values that we take for granted every day, and maybe we all ought to take a deep breath at some point and recognize, with all of our flaws, our system is still the best in the world and people are willing to die to try to touch some of the freedoms that we take on a daily basis,” Warner said.

Warner also warned of China’s technological advancements, and how it may use technology to spread authoritarian ideas.

