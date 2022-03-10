Healthcare Pros
School board to discuss updates to Henrico Virtual Academy

Thursday's work session begins at 1:00 p.m.
Thursday's work session begins at 1:00 p.m.
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - On Thursday, the Henrico County school board is set to get an update on the progress of the county’s virtual academy.

The academy launched in 2021 as an option for families during the pandemic.

More than 1,300 students are currently enrolled. With a drop in COVID-19 cases, the board estimates that number to drop down to more than 200 slots.

Thursday’s work session starts at 1:00 p.m.

To see what’s on the agenda, click here.

