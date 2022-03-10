School board to discuss updates to Henrico Virtual Academy

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - On Thursday, the Henrico County school board is set to get an update on the progress of the county’s virtual academy.

The academy launched in 2021 as an option for families during the pandemic.

More than 1,300 students are currently enrolled. With a drop in COVID-19 cases, the board estimates that number to drop down to more than 200 slots.

Thursday’s work session starts at 1:00 p.m.

To see what’s on the agenda, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.