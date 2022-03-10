Person injured in Prince George house fire

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A person sustained “major burns” in a Prince George County house fire on Wednesday evening.

Crews were called just before 8:30 p.m. to a two-story house fire on Prince George Drive.

At the scene, crews found flames coming from the front windows.

“The Prince George Fire and EMS combination department members faced many challenges with controlling the fire and worked diligently together as a team for hours to safely extinguish the fire,” Paul Beamon, chief of Prince George County Fire and EMS, said.

The resident injured in the fire was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Fort Lee Fire and EMS also assisted.

