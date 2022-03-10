Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Person injured in Prince George house fire

Stock photo.
Stock photo.(Associated Press)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A person sustained “major burns” in a Prince George County house fire on Wednesday evening.

Crews were called just before 8:30 p.m. to a two-story house fire on Prince George Drive.

At the scene, crews found flames coming from the front windows.

“The Prince George Fire and EMS combination department members faced many challenges with controlling the fire and worked diligently together as a team for hours to safely extinguish the fire,” Paul Beamon, chief of Prince George County Fire and EMS, said.

The resident injured in the fire was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Fort Lee Fire and EMS also assisted.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Two men were pronounced dead on the scene, and a third is currently in the hospital
Police identify two men killed in Short Pump residential construction site incident
Joseph Richard Nowak III
Former elementary school teacher charged with possession of child pornography
One person is dead and an infant is hurt after a shooting on Fairfield Avenue
Man killed, 8-month-old hurt in Richmond shooting
Josh Carter captured video of the incident.
RPD: Force used by officer during incident at Family Dollar being investigated
Rent is up more than $120 per month on average in the Richmond area.
What’s behind the rapid rise in rent in Richmond?

Latest News

Rain changes over to snow as temperatures drop Saturday morning
First Alert Weather Day: Cold blast Saturday with rain, snow & gusty winds
Two men were pronounced dead on the scene, and a third is currently in the hospital
Police identify two men killed in Short Pump residential construction site incident
Pumping gas
Uber drivers pocketing less as gas prices skyrocket
A flooded road outside Richmond.
The dangers of flash flooding
Police identify two men killed in Short Pump residential construction site incident
Police identify two men killed in Short Pump residential construction site incident