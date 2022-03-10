News to Know for March 10: Richmond apartment fire; Former elementary school teacher charged; Chilly, afternoon sun

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Did you know today is National Pack Your Lunch Day? If not, why don’t you grab your lunch bag and put your favorite foods in it while taking a look at our top headlines!

Richmond Apartment Fire Overnight

Two people were seriously hurt in an apartment fire on West Carnation Street (WWBT)

A woman is fighting to survive and a man is seriously hurt after a fire at a Richmond apartment complex.

Crews responded to the fire on West Carnation Street around 12:30 this morning.

They saw heavy flames coming from the first floor of the building.

Right now, crews are still working to determine the extent of the damage and how many residents are impacted.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA

We’re learning more about an arrest inside a Richmond Family Dollar store earlier this week.

A video circulating on social media showed the woman Alecia Nelson, 33, and RPD Officer Graham Lang.

“Officer Lang arrived and was alerted by management that the larceny suspect was at the point of sale. Officer Lang attempted to conduct lawful detention of Ms. Nelson by giving verbal commands regarding the need to detain her for further investigation,” RPD said in a release.

Officials said Nelson refused to cooperate with the officer and verbally and physically resisted.

“In response to her noncompliance and physical resistance, the officer used force to gain compliance, and that force is presently being investigated to include video footage that precedes the video being circulated on social media at this time,” RPD said in a release.

Both parties were left bruised and bloodied.

Josh Carter, the man who captured the encounter believes the officer should have handled things differently.

“If he would have handled it a different way and talked to her and stated what was going on, I believe she would have never resisted,” Carter said. “You could have used less force ad got the same job done.”

No word yet from police on whether the body cam footage will be released.

They say officer Lang is cooperating with the investigation and remains on duty.

Police Decertifications

Police lights (WSMV)

A wave of police reforms in Virginia has led to more officers being decertified.

Since an expanded law went into effect in March 2021, 68 police officers, jail officers, and deputy sheriffs have been decertified for a range of misconduct and criminal offenses.

The new laws expanded the grounds for decertification and tightened rules requiring law enforcement agencies to share personnel files to prevent officers who commit misconduct from getting jobs with other police departments.

Two dozen officers have been decertified for lying, one of the new grounds added in the law.

Four officers from chesterfield county were de-certified in December, including officer Brandon Hyde.

He was convicted of exchanging nude photos with a 17-year-old girl.

Richmond police officer Richard Chinappi the third was de-certified in January after being charged with animal cruelty.

He pleaded no contest to felony animal cruelty charges in the deadly shooting of his fiancee’s dog.

Former Teacher Had Child Porn On Phone

Joseph Richard Nowak III (Piedmont Regional Jail Authority)

A former teacher at Cumberland Elementary school is charged with possession of child porn and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

27-year-old Joseph Nowak the third previously worked as a 3rd and 4th-grade teacher.

Cumberland Police say those child porn images were found on Nowak’s cellphone. They reportedly did not include photos of any children from the area.

Nowak’s charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor is out in Powhatan County. More details about that were not immediately available.

Chesterfield Ukrainian Family Reunite With Loved Ones

A mother and daughter who are now settled in Chesterfield are part of the millions who’ve escaped the war-torn country of Ukraine.

Tetyana and her daughter Sophia spent five days huddled in the basement of their building in Kharkiv.

Then a Russian bomb landed just feet away from their home, so they made the difficult decision that it was time to leave.

The pair managed to catch a packed train to Poland with only the clothes on their backs, but they had to leave several family members behind.

“I decided to run because it was an awful situation... I never think it’s possible in our life - it’s an unnormal situation,” Tetyana said.

From Poland, they took a plane to the U.S. They arrived in D.C. Monday night where other family members were waiting with open arms.

They are now left praying for the safety of their loved ones still in Ukraine.

Chilly Morning Leads To Afternoon Sun

Good News is we will not see any rain today and tomorrow. However, central Virginia will see some rain, changing to snow on Saturday.

Today will be mostly cloudy then partly sunny with highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

Final Thought

“I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.” – Jimmy Dean

