Mercy Chefs distributing canned goods, supplies to Ukrainians

As the war in Ukraine continues, a Portsmouth-based nonprofit is working around the clock to ensure Ukrainians fleeing the country and sheltering in place have
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the war in Ukraine continues, a Portsmouth-based nonprofit is working around the clock to ensure Ukrainians fleeing the country and sheltering in place have food and supplies.

For almost a week and a half, members of Mercy Chefs have been in the Romania and Ukraine border setting up relief efforts.

“We’re seeing so much over here that we’ve never seen before in our 16 years of doing disaster relief,” said Gary LeBlanc, founder of Mercy Chefs.

LeBlanc said their team had seen the destruction left behind and the emotional goodbyes from families who have to leave their loved ones behind at the border to fight the war.

“The people crossing the border are living in fear,” he said. “They don’t know how far the Russians are gonna come to chase after them.”

LeBlanc said they set up three warehouses, two in Ukraine and one in Romania, to distribute these supplies.

“Grocery stores are empty. There’s nobody trucking things in or at least not on a large scale,” LeBlanc. “It is a humanitarian effort greater than anything we’ve ever been a part of.”

LeBlanc also said they were able to deliver supplies to Ukrainians sheltering in place.

“We were able to get a convoy into Kharkiv, which is the second-largest city in Ukraine and a city that’s currently under siege,” he said. “We delivered 50 tons of food and supplies yesterday to one side of the town that were dispersed through missionary and churches throughout the city.”

Since their arrival, LeBlanc said more than 250 tons of food had been given out.

As Russia continues to escalate its attacks, LeBlanc said their mission isn’t over as they prepare to make hot meals if needed.

“We’re shipping equipment in so we can be ready when the surge happens, and more refugees show up, or the folks doing the feeding now just run out of resources and energy,” LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc said Mercy Chefs would stay on the ground as long as the need persists in lending a helping hand.

“They’re seeing their whole country collapse around them,” he said. “If we can do anything, anything to comfort them and provide hope, we’re going to do that.”

LeBlanc also said Mercy Chefs was able to order more than $200,000 worth of baby formula, which was a big request from families.

LeBlanc expects this delivery to come by Monday.

To learn more about Mercy Chefs, click here.

