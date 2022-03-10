Man arrested in connection to 2021 Petersburg homicide

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man was arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in 2021.

Petersburg police said that Jamar Street, 31, was taken into custody with the help of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Police said Street was wanted on indictments for the murder of Avery Taylor, which happened on Aug. 1, 2021, along Commerce Street.

Street was charged with the use of a firearm in a felony second offense, shooting in the commission of a felony, and second-degree murder.

He is being held in jail pending a court appearance.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.