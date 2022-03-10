Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to 2021 Petersburg homicide

Jamar Street
Jamar Street(Petersburg Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man was arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in 2021.

Petersburg police said that Jamar Street, 31, was taken into custody with the help of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Police said Street was wanted on indictments for the murder of Avery Taylor, which happened on Aug. 1, 2021, along Commerce Street.

Street was charged with the use of a firearm in a felony second offense, shooting in the commission of a felony, and second-degree murder.

He is being held in jail pending a court appearance.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police investigate after shots fired at shopping center
The Richmond Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in...
RPD: Man killed in Sunday night’s officer-involved shooting identified
One person is dead and an infant is hurt after a shooting on Fairfield Avenue
Man killed, 8-month-old hurt in Richmond shooting
Joseph Richard Nowak III
Former elementary school teacher charged with possession of child pornography
Officers were called to Kingsridge Road for the report of a person shot
Man seriously injured in Henrico shooting overnight

Latest News

Josh Carter captured video of the incident.
RPD: Force used by officer during incident at Family Dollar being investigated
RPD: Force used by officer during incident at Family Dollar being investigated
RPD: Force used by officer during incident at Family Dollar being investigated
A Democratic activist who is suing Virginia elections officials told a federal appeals court...
AG’s office: No need for House elections again this year
The Capitol at dusk.
Legislature passes bill banning admissions discrimination