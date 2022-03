CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County’s Public Library will have wi-fi hotspots for check out at the end of this month.

The FCC is giving the library enough money to purchase 100 hotspots.

They’re intended to help those who cannot pay for internet services at home.

