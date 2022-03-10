Henrico police search for vehicle of interest in connection to shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a vehicle of interest in connection to a shooting that happened on March 8.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight in the 300 block of Kingsridge Road.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

While investigating, detectives found a vehicle of interest possibly connected to the scene. The car is an orange Honda Fit with the Lyft light in the windshield and a red sticker on the center of the back glass.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective C. D. Henry at (804)-501-4829 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

