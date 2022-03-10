Healthcare Pros
Henrico police search for vehicle of interest in connection to shooting

The shooting happened shortly after midnight in the 300 block of Kingsridge Road.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a vehicle of interest in connection to a shooting that happened on March 8.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

While investigating, detectives found a vehicle of interest possibly connected to the scene. The car is an orange Honda Fit with the Lyft light in the windshield and a red sticker on the center of the back glass.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective C. D. Henry at (804)-501-4829 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

