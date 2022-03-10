Hanover community leaders to host virtual conversation about teens’ mental health during the pandemic
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - As we all continue to live with the impacts of this pandemic, Hanover community leaders are looking to help teenagers and their families deal with the emotional responses.
They’re inviting everyone to a virtual community conversation Thursday night. They will discuss the different aspects of teen emotional well-being, which include identifying risk factors and ways to respond.
The discussion starts at 7:00 p.m.
