Hanover community leaders to host virtual conversation about teens’ mental health during the pandemic

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - As we all continue to live with the impacts of this pandemic, Hanover community leaders are looking to help teenagers and their families deal with the emotional responses.

Parents are invited to participated in a virtual Hanover Cares conversation Thursday night on how to keep your children... Posted by Hanover County, VA on Monday, March 7, 2022

They’re inviting everyone to a virtual community conversation Thursday night. They will discuss the different aspects of teen emotional well-being, which include identifying risk factors and ways to respond.

The discussion starts at 7:00 p.m.

To register, click here.

