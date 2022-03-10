Former Virginia sheriff’s deputy pleads guilty to soliciting minor

LOUDOUN Co., Va. (WWBT) - A former Loudoun County Sheriff’s Deputy pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor over the internet.

Ryan Amos, 33, of Herndon, is scheduled to be sentenced on one count of using a communications system to solicit a minor in June.

“Sexual predators who victimize children must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I am grateful that law enforcement was able to catch this individual and my office was able to successfully prosecute before he physically acted on his despicable behavior. My office has zero tolerance for anyone who tries to harm children and we will continue to go after and prosecute these criminals,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

The Attorney General said that evidence showed that Amos used an internet application called “Whisper” to “engage in sexually charged conversations with an undercover detective posing as a 15-year-old girl.”

Amos admitted to the conversations even after she told him she was 15. Prosecutors said he also sent a picture of himself in uniform from his workplace.

He will be required to register as a sex offender after being released from prison.

