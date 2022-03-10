Healthcare Pros
First Alert Weather Day: Cold blast Saturday with rain, gusty winds, snow

Temperatures crater from the 50s to the 30s as a strong cold front arrives.
By Nick Russo, Andrew Freiden and Sophia Armata
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A cold blast is expected to arrive this weekend, and there is even potential several hours of light snow/flurries during the afternoon hours on Saturday.

Saturday will start out mild early in the morning, and we will have to watch the threat for severe thunderstorms across Southeastern Virginia Saturday morning into the midday before a cold front arrives.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted Central VA with a “marginal” risk of severe weather. The main threat right now is the chance of damaging wind gusts!

A strong cold front Saturday could bring damaging wind gusts
A strong cold front Saturday could bring damaging wind gusts(WWBT)

It will turn windy and much colder during the day with temperatures quickly falling into the 30s by the afternoon.

Winds will be strong on Saturday as well. Winds could gust up to 50mph.

As temperatures drop, rain could change over to snow by midday Saturday. However, there are several factors working against snow accumulation:

  1. The ground temperatures are fairly warm with the recent mild weather.
  2. The sun angle is higher in March. Even if it’s cloudy, the higher sun angle can melt snow as it falls. At this point we are not expecting any accumulation.
Rain changes over to snow as temperatures drop Saturday morning
Rain changes over to snow as temperatures drop Saturday morning(WWBT)

Prepare for a cold weekend and poor weather to be outdoors on Saturday. We strongly encourage people to move plans indoors to start the weekend!

There will be potentially for icy spots on roads Saturday night as temperatures drop into the 20s and any leftover water on roads could refreeze!

Stay tuned for updates on what could be winter’s last hurrah coming up this weekend.

