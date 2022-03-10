Healthcare Pros
Firefighters battle Chesterfield house fire

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield firefighters battled a large house fire on Thursday afternoon.

When crews arrived at the house fire along West Dogwood Avenue, not far from Harrowgate Elementary School, large flames were coming from the roof.

At one point, crews had to leave the home to wait for backup because the flames were out of control.

It took about a half-hour for the blaze to get under control.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Officials said the fire likely started on the second floor. The cause is being investigated.

