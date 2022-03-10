Healthcare Pros
Father convicted of throwing 7-week-old across the room, breaking 22 bones

Michael Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A father in Georgia was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to cruelty to children.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Michael Stewart threw his 7-week-old baby across his bedroom, breaking a total of 22 bones in the infant’s body.

Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.

The child’s mother had just returned to work from maternity leave so Stewart was home alone with the baby.

District Attorney Chris Arnt described Stewart’s actions as “cowardly and despicable.”

“I hope the victim has a full recovery and the rest of the family can put their lives back together and move on from this terrible crime,” Arnt said in a statement.

