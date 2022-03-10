Healthcare Pros
Details unsettled for college-sponsored ‘lab schools’ in Va.

A conference committee will have to work out the details on Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to partner colleges with K-12 systems to create “lab schools” that proponents say would spark education innovation.(WDBJ7)
By MATTHEW BARAKAT Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - A conference committee will have to work out the details on Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to partner colleges with K-12 systems to create “lab schools” that proponents say would spark education innovation.

One version of the legislation has passed the Democratic-controlled Senate with changes made to appease teacher unions and local school boards.

The GOP-controlled House has passed legislation on party-line votes hewing more closely to what Youngkin initially touted.

Whether the state budget will include $150 million Youngkin wants to jump-start the initiative is also up in the air.

Republican Del. Glenn Davis said Thursday he expects Youngkin will revise any bill that emerges from a conference committee.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

