Details unsettled for college-sponsored ‘lab schools’ in Va.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - A conference committee will have to work out the details on Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to partner colleges with K-12 systems to create “lab schools” that proponents say would spark education innovation.

One version of the legislation has passed the Democratic-controlled Senate with changes made to appease teacher unions and local school boards.

The GOP-controlled House has passed legislation on party-line votes hewing more closely to what Youngkin initially touted.

Whether the state budget will include $150 million Youngkin wants to jump-start the initiative is also up in the air.

Republican Del. Glenn Davis said Thursday he expects Youngkin will revise any bill that emerges from a conference committee.

