Democrats call on Virginia governor to act on gas prices

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (FILE)
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic leaders in Virginia are calling on Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin to declare a state of emergency to activate the state’s anti-price gouging law.

The move comes as gas prices reach record highs following Russian’s invasion of Ukraine.

The emergency declaration would activate the Virginia Post-Disaster Anti-Price Gouging Act, which is designed to stop suppliers from charging an “unconscionable price” for necessary goods and services, including gas and home heating fuel. The law gives the state attorney general the authority to investigate and prosecute businesses that overcharge.

Spokespersons for Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

