Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

College student wins $100K prize playing lottery for first time

Laniah Ashley, a UNCW student from Clinton, won a $100,000 when she played the lottery for the...
Laniah Ashley, a UNCW student from Clinton, won a $100,000 when she played the lottery for the first time on her 19th birthday.(NC Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A University of North Carolina Wilmington student cashed in a big prize while celebrating her 19th birthday.

Laniah Ashley won $100,000 when playing a 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket on Wednesday, WECT reported.

“I kept looking at the numbers and reading the rules over and over again,” Ashley said. “I was too stunned to speak.”

Ashley was celebrating her birthday with her grandparents at a Chinese restaurant before she stopped by a Han-Dee Hugo’s convenience store in Clinton where she purchased the ticket for $20.

“It was my first time ever buying a ticket,” she said. “I thought the colors on the ticket looked pretty so I chose that one.”

Ashley took home $71,016, after required state and federal tax withholdings.

The N.C. Education Lottery says Ashley, a biology major who plans to attend medical school, plans to put some of the money toward paying for school while helping her grandparents.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were pronounced dead on the scene, and a third is currently in the hospital
Police identify two men killed in Short Pump residential construction site incident
Joseph Richard Nowak III
Former elementary school teacher charged with possession of child pornography
One person is dead and an infant is hurt after a shooting on Fairfield Avenue
Man killed, 8-month-old hurt in Richmond shooting
Josh Carter captured video of the incident.
RPD: Force used by officer during incident at Family Dollar being investigated
Rent is up more than $120 per month on average in the Richmond area.
What’s behind the rapid rise in rent in Richmond?

Latest News

FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
Play ball! MLB players reach deal, salvage 162-game season
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack
Rain changes over to snow as temperatures drop Saturday morning
First Alert Weather Day: Cold blast Saturday with rain, snow & gusty winds
Sesame Street cast attends the "Defying Inequality" Broadway concert, a celebrity benefit for...
Emilio Delgado, Luis on ‘Sesame Street’ for 45 years, dies
Cruiser hit
VIDEO: Nebraska police cruiser smashed by semi during snowstorm