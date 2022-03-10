Chesterfield family reunites with loved ones who fled bombings in Ukraine

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield family reunited with loved ones from Ukraine who escaped bombings in one of the country’s biggest cities.

The last two weeks have been incredibly difficult for Tetyana Goryaystova, 49, and her daughter Sofiia Bragina, 17.

Both are now reflecting on how they managed to escape safely out of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

“Now our city, it’s destroyed - more than the second World War,” Goryaystova said.

It is a strange feeling for Tetyana and Sofiia to be sitting on their family’s Chesterfield County couch. Two weeks ago, they were holed up in the basement of their Kharkiv home with other family and friends.

“Yes, it was very cold and dark,” Goryaystova said.

They spent five days sheltering in that basement - emotions, fear and adrenaline running high.

“She asked me every minute, ‘Mom, we die? Will we die?’” Goryaystova said.

As the Russians relentlessly shelled the city, one of the bombs fell near their home; Tetyana knew she had to do something.

But this is what made the mother I spoke with jump into action. Several bombs fell near their home. "I decided to run because it was an awful situation," said Tetyana Goryaystova. "I never think it's possible in our life - it's an unnormal situation." #ChesterfieldNews #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/pdYbDxnDNV — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) March 9, 2022

“I decided to run because it was an awful situation,” she said. “I never think it’s possible in our life - it’s an unnormal situation.”

The mother and daughter managed to catch a packed train to Poland, wearing only the clothes on their backs and taking their necessary documents.

Bragina said she finally felt safe on that train ride, and once they crossed the border, they received some desperately needed comfort.

“They were so sweet... there was a lot of volunteers there,” Bragina said. “People actually gave to us clothes, food.”

From there, they took a plane to the United States, arriving in Washington D.C. on Monday night. Their family, who lives in Chesterfield, drove to pick them up.

However, the trauma of hiding in a basement for days while bombs exploded nearby still lingers.

“We have troubles with a lot of noises,” Bragina said. “Like something [will fall] you know, jumping because we’re so scared about a lot of noises.”

Not to mention the worry in their hearts for family they left behind.

“My little old mom and dad,” Goryaystova said. “A lot of people stay in Kharkiv because... they have a lot of problems without a car, without money, without everything - Visa.”

For Bragina, the war now leaves the 17-year-old out of school, but she hopes to start fresh in the U.S.

“I want to study,” she said. “I want to become a psychologist. That’s my plan.”

Meanwhile, Kharkiv’s Mayor, Ihor Terekhov, vowed to never give up on what he calls ‘genocide’ as Russian forces relentlessly attack the city, home to almost 1.5 million people.

“I cannot regard this as anything but genocide because the strikes are on residential districts,” he said. “What else can it be? There is no military infrastructure, no military facilities in these areas. Strikes are happening on kindergartens, schools, maternity hospitals, clinics. This isn’t an accident.”

Goryaystova and Bragina now pray their loved ones back in Ukraine will stay safe.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.