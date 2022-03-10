Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

AG’s office: No need for House elections again this year

A Democratic activist who is suing Virginia elections officials told a federal appeals court...
A Democratic activist who is suing Virginia elections officials told a federal appeals court that new House elections must be held this year under newly drawn legislative district lines.(WILX)
By DENISE LAVOIE AP Legal Affairs Writer
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Democratic activist who is suing Virginia elections officials told a federal appeals court that new House elections must be held this year under newly drawn legislative district lines.

But the state said last year’s elections were “perfectly constitutional” and that the lawsuit should be dismissed.

The hearing before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday marked the latest turn in a long-running legal battle by Paul Goldman. Goldman is a former state Democratic party chair who argues that House members must run in 2022 under new maps that properly align legislative districts with population shifts.

They ran under old lines last year because late census results delayed the redistricting process.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police investigate after shots fired at shopping center
The Richmond Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in...
RPD: Man killed in Sunday night’s officer-involved shooting identified
One person is dead and an infant is hurt after a shooting on Fairfield Avenue
Man killed, 8-month-old hurt in Richmond shooting
Joseph Richard Nowak III
Former elementary school teacher charged with possession of child pornography
Officers were called to Kingsridge Road for the report of a person shot
Man seriously injured in Henrico shooting overnight

Latest News

The Capitol at dusk.
Legislature passes bill banning admissions discrimination
Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin
Virginia’s First Lady speaks about transition to role, future plans
(FILE)
Virginia reforms lead to increase in police decertifications
State lawmakers face Saturday deadline.
State lawmakers face Saturday deadline