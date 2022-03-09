Wednesday Forecast: COLD. Rainy in the morning with clouds in the afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A chilly rain is expected Wednesday morning. After a couple dry days Thursday and Friday, we are expecting a cold blast for the weekend with rain potentially changing to snow Saturday.

Wednesday: Rain likely, mainly in the early morning. Around 1″ expected. Cloudy and cold in the afternoon with some lingering light rain or drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 100%, dipping to 20% in the afternoon)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy to Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy and a little warmer. lows near 40, highs in the low 60s. *Best Weather Day of the Week*

Saturday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: 1/2″ to 1″ of morning rain, changing over to snow during the midday hours. Little to no snow accumulation expected in RVA. Turning sharply colder in the afternoon. Morning highs in the 50s but temperatures drop during the day into 30s. BREEZY. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Daylight Saving Time begins early Sunday morning at 2am. Turn clocks forward 1 hour.

Sunday: Icy spots possible in the morning. Mostly sunny. cold for March. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Warmer. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

