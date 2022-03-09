Virginia’s First Lady speaks about transition to role, future plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - She’s often the silent partner by the governor’s side, but now we’re hearing from Virginia’s First Lady.

“Well, I think that there is work time, and there is family time, and if there’s one thing that I excel at, it is carving out family time,” said Suzanne Youngkin, Virginia’s First Lady.

It’s been quite the journey for Suzanne Youngkin and her family.

“We are just filled with gratitude. That’s one thing, Henry, that I want to stress in this. And, don’t want to get emotional on camera, but to have people come along side and support you and pray for you and question you and challenge you, is one of the greatest gifts,” said First Lady Youngkin.

In January, as her husband was sworn in as governor, Mrs. Youngkin took on the role of First Lady. Since then, she’s launched an outreach website and The Spirit of Virginia Award, given to a person or organization who works to strengthen their communities.

“One of the biggest privileges is just the exposure that I get to groups and people in this role,” said First Lady Youngkin.

The First Lady is often by the governor’s side, too, included in several listening sessions. And that’s how she plans to bring about her own change.

“I am really looking to be able to commune with people and understand their needs, take those needs to the people in Richmond that are making decisions, that are crafting policy, that are thinking about the big ideas that’s going to move the commonwealth forward,” said First Lady Youngkin.

Mrs. Youngkin says she’s on a journey with a purpose, as is her husband. For them, it’s all about faith, family, service, and a whole lot of energy.

“And so you know what I am dealing with in terms of the boundless energy that is there. Glenn is just such a people person. He has been since the very first day I met him,” said First Lady Youngkin.

The First Lady will announce the recipient of the first-ever Spirit of Virginia Award later this month.

