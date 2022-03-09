Virginia reforms lead to increase in police decertifications

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A wave of police reforms in Virginia has led to an more officers being decertified.

Since an expanded law went into effect in March 2021, 68 police officers, jail officers and deputy sheriffs have been decertified for a range of misconduct and criminal offenses.

The new laws expanded the grounds for decertification and tightened rules requiring law enforcement agencies to share personnel files to prevent officers who commit misconduct from getting jobs with other police departments.

Two dozen officers have been decertified for lying, one of the new grounds added in the law.

