On this day: U.S.S Monitor and C.S.S Virginia duke it out in a naval warship battle unlike any other

On March 9, 1862, C.S.S Virginia (formerly known as Merrimack) for the Confederate and U.S.S...
On March 9, 1862, C.S.S Virginia (formerly known as Merrimack) for the Confederate and U.S.S Monitor for the Union duked it out leading to an an unsatisfying stalemate(Library of Virginia)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - On this day March 9, 1862, two U.S. naval ships, U.S.S Monitor and C.S.S. Virginia went head to head in Hampton Roads in the first-ever ironclad warship battle.

The Confederate ironclad was originally the U-S-S Merrimack - but it was sunk by Union forces in Portsmouth as the Civil War began. However, a salvage company raised the ship and the Confederates rebuilt it with 2-inch think iron plating that came from Tredegar Iron Works here in Richmond.

The four-hour face-off in the harbor of Hampton Roads drew hundreds of spectators and marked a new era of naval warfare.

Ed Moore, a speaker at the Mariner’s Museum in Newport News, takes us back to that momentous day on Season 6 Episode 1 of NBC12′s history podcast “How We Got Here”:

