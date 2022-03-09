On this day: U.S.S Monitor and C.S.S Virginia duke it out in a naval warship battle unlike any other

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - On this day March 9, 1862, two U.S. naval ships, U.S.S Monitor and C.S.S. Virginia went head to head in Hampton Roads in the first-ever ironclad warship battle.

The Confederate ironclad was originally the U-S-S Merrimack - but it was sunk by Union forces in Portsmouth as the Civil War began. However, a salvage company raised the ship and the Confederates rebuilt it with 2-inch think iron plating that came from Tredegar Iron Works here in Richmond.

The four-hour face-off in the harbor of Hampton Roads drew hundreds of spectators and marked a new era of naval warfare.

Ed Moore, a speaker at the Mariner’s Museum in Newport News, takes us back to that momentous day on Season 6 Episode 1 of NBC12′s history podcast “How We Got Here”:

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.