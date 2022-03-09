Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family

The Texas Court of Appeals on Wednesday dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s...
The Texas Court of Appeals on Wednesday dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal.(Source: Gray News)
By ANDREW DeMILLO
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A Texas court on Wednesday tossed out the state’s appeal of an order preventing child welfare officials from investigating the parents of a transgender teenager over gender-confirming care the youth received.

The Texas 3rd Court of Appeals dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal of the temporary order a judge issued last week halting the investigation by the Department of Family and Protective Services into the parents of the 16-year-old girl.

The court ruled that the judge’s temporary order was not appealable.

The parents sued over the investigation and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that officials look into reports of such treatments as abuse. The lawsuit marked the first report of parents being investigated following Abbott’s directive and an earlier nonbinding legal opinion by Paxton labeling certain gender-confirming treatments as “child abuse.”

The appeals court’s decision clears the way for the judge to hold a hearing on whether to issue a broader temporary order blocking enforcement of Abbott’s directive.

An attorney for the parents said at a court hearing last week that he has heard of at least two other families facing DFPS abuse investigations for gender-confirming care. A Dallas-area family said the department is investigating them, The 19th, a nonprofit news organization, reported Wednesday.

Texas Children’s Hospital has announced it will stop providing hormone therapies for transgender youth because of the governor’s order.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the family by the American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal. The groups also represent a clinical psychologist who has said the governor’s directive is forcing her to choose between reporting clients to the state or losing her license and other penalties.

The ACLU urged courts to halt the “egregious government overreach” of the investigations.

“This crisis in Texas is continuing every day, with state leaders weaponizing the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate families, invade their privacy, and trample on the rights of parents simply for providing the best possible health care for their kids under the guidance of doctors and medical best practices,” Brian Klosterboer, ACLU of Texas attorney, said in a statement.

The governor’s directive and Paxton’s opinion go against the nation’s largest medical groups, including the American Medical Association, which have opposed Republican-backed restrictions on transgender people filed in statehouses nationwide. A federal judge last year blocked an Arkansas law prohibiting gender-confirming care for minors, and the state is appealing that decision.

President Joe Biden last week condemned Abbott’s directive and announced steps his administration was taking to protect transgender youth and their families in the state.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police investigate after shots fired at shopping center
The Richmond Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in...
RPD: Man killed in Sunday night’s officer-involved shooting identified
One person is dead and an infant is hurt after a shooting on Fairfield Avenue
Man killed, 8-month-old hurt in Richmond shooting
Officers were called to Kingsridge Road for the report of a person shot
Man seriously injured in Henrico shooting overnight
Breeze Airways will now fly nonstop from Richmond to ten cities
Breeze Airways announces five new nonstop destinations at RIC

Latest News

FILE - A patient holds a vial of insulin during a news conference outside the Olde Walkersville...
Limits on insulin costs revived in push for Senate action
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars...
AP source: Colts agree to trade Carson Wentz to Commanders
On Wednesday, Chesterfield leaders discussed their priorities for the upcoming budget season.
Chesterfield leaders focus on tax relief, workforce initiatives for proposed budget
Navy female pilots take to the skies in Virginia Beach.
Female Navy pilots take to skies in Virginia Beach
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a rally on Dec. 1, 2021, outside the...
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach