Sussex County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing teen

Timothy John Lavender, Jr.
Timothy John Lavender, Jr.(Sussex County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SUSSEX Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Sussex County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 14-year-old Timothy John Lavender, Jr.

Deputies said he was last seen leaving his home in Wakefield, walking into town, on March 7.

He was wearing a red and black ball cap, red and black zip-up jacket, and black jeans with rips on both legs. He also had a red backpack. He also has small crosses tattooed on the inside of his left forearm.

The sheriff’s office said he has ties to the Tidewater area.

At this time, deputies said he left on his own, but he has not returned.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. M. Kessinger at 434-246-5000. Then reference case # - 2022-000135.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

