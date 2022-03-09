Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

State lawmakers face Saturday deadline

State lawmakers face Saturday deadline.
State lawmakers face Saturday deadline.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The General Assembly session that began in mid-January is down to its final days. And lawmakers still have a lot of ground to cover if they hope to adjourn on time.

This year, lawmakers introduced more than 3000 measures. Of those, the House and Senate passed more than 1200. And with just a few days left in the General Assembly session almost 500 are still pending.

If lawmakers are feeling the pressure, they aren’t ready to give in on many of the pending issues. Tuesday afternoon, they were requesting new committees of conference to resolve remaining differences.

Some legislation, including the complex measure that would have established a legal marketplace for marijuana has fallen by the wayside.

But some of the biggest decisions are still ahead.

Budget negotiators are working behind the scenes to hammer out a compromise spending plan that can win approval in the House of Delegates and the State Senate.

And that’s where major issues like the amount of tax relief, and the size of employee pay raises will be resolved.

“The budget right now has a lot of issues combined in that, across all of the areas of concern,” WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton said in a recent interview. “And so that’s where we’ll see some of the movement, whether it’s in terms of Democrats or Republicans.”

We should know more about the budget by Thursday or Friday.

Lawmakers are scheduled to adjourn on Saturday, but Governor Youngkin has told lawmakers it’s more important to get the budget right, than to adjourn on time.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in...
RPD: Man killed in Sunday night’s officer-involved shooting identified
Officers were called to Kingsridge Road for the report of a person shot
Man seriously injured in Henrico shooting overnight
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police investigate after shots fired at shopping center
Police were called to the intersection of South Laburnum Avenue and Willson Road around 4 p.m.
Police respond to deadly crash involving motorcycle in Henrico
Breeze Airways will now fly nonstop from Richmond to ten cities
Breeze Airways announces five new nonstop destinations at RIC

Latest News

One person is dead and an infant is hurt after a shooting on Fairfield Avenue
Man killed, 8-month-old hurt in Richmond shooting
Between record inflation at home and the raging war overseas in Ukraine, gas prices have...
Consultant expects RVA restaurant scene to grow despite impacts from rising fuel costs
People eating at a restaurant.
Consultant expects RVA restaurant scene to grow despite impacts from rising fuel costs
Timothy John Lavender, Jr.
Sussex County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing teen
Richmond’s Main Library could receive a $70 million renovation
Richmond’s Main Library could receive a $70 million renovation