Shamrock The Block postponed due to weather, will now be held on March 26

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bad news if you were looking forward to attending Shamrock The Block following its two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event scheduled for Saturday has now been postponed.

Organizers say they’re adjusting because of the expected bad weather. Now, the event is set for March 26.

