Shamrock The Block postponed due to weather, will now be held on March 26

The festival has been rescheduled for March 26
The festival has been rescheduled for March 26(NBC12)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bad news if you were looking forward to attending Shamrock The Block following its two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event scheduled for Saturday has now been postponed.

After a two year hiatus, spring festivals, events return in Richmond

Organizers say they’re adjusting because of the expected bad weather. Now, the event is set for March 26.

