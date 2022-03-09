Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

RPD: Force used by officer during incident at Family Dollar being investigated

The Richmond Police Department said the force used by an officer during an incident at Family...
The Richmond Police Department said the force used by an officer during an incident at Family Dollar is being investigated.((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department said the force used by an officer during an incident at Family Dollar is being investigated.

Around 1:30 p.m. on March 7, police were called to a Family Dollar store along Westover Hills Boulevard about a woman suspected of shoplifting.

A video that has been circulating on social media showed the woman Alecia Nelson, 33, and RPD Officer Graham Lang.

“Officer Lang arrived and was alerted by management that the larceny suspect was at the point of sale. Officer Lang attempted to conduct a lawful detention of Ms. Nelson by giving verbal commands regarding the need to detain her for further investigation,” RPD said in a release.

Officials said Nelson refused to cooperate with the officer and verbally and physically resisted.

“In response to her noncompliance and physical resistance, the officer used force to gain compliance and that force is presently being investigated to include video footage that precedes the video being circulated on social media at this time,” RPD said in a release.

RPD said the lawful detention would have included temporary detainment and questioning in determining the facts about the truth of the allegations.

“During the resistance, Officer Lang called for backup assistance in taking Ms. Nelson into custody. As a result she was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer,” RPD said in a release.

Officials said Lang is cooperating with the internal investigation and is still on duty.

Anyone with information about the incident can call (804) 646-0400 or (804) 646-6733.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police investigate after shots fired at shopping center
The Richmond Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in...
RPD: Man killed in Sunday night’s officer-involved shooting identified
One person is dead and an infant is hurt after a shooting on Fairfield Avenue
Man killed, 8-month-old hurt in Richmond shooting
Officers were called to Kingsridge Road for the report of a person shot
Man seriously injured in Henrico shooting overnight
Breeze Airways will now fly nonstop from Richmond to ten cities
Breeze Airways announces five new nonstop destinations at RIC

Latest News

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars...
AP source: Colts agree to trade Carson Wentz to Commanders
On Wednesday, Chesterfield leaders discussed their priorities for the upcoming budget season.
Chesterfield leaders focus on tax relief, workforce initiatives for proposed budget
Joseph Richard Nowak III
Former elementary school teacher charged with possession of child pornography
Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin
Virginia’s First Lady speaks about transition to role, future plans
Late on the evening of June 29, 2012, a line of severe storms crossed Central Virginia with...
What you need to know about severe thunderstorms