RPD: Force used by officer during incident at Family Dollar being investigated

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department said the force used by an officer during an incident at Family Dollar is being investigated.

Around 1:30 p.m. on March 7, police were called to a Family Dollar store along Westover Hills Boulevard about a woman suspected of shoplifting.

A video that has been circulating on social media showed the woman Alecia Nelson, 33, and RPD Officer Graham Lang.

“Officer Lang arrived and was alerted by management that the larceny suspect was at the point of sale. Officer Lang attempted to conduct a lawful detention of Ms. Nelson by giving verbal commands regarding the need to detain her for further investigation,” RPD said in a release.

Officials said Nelson refused to cooperate with the officer and verbally and physically resisted.

“In response to her noncompliance and physical resistance, the officer used force to gain compliance and that force is presently being investigated to include video footage that precedes the video being circulated on social media at this time,” RPD said in a release.

RPD said the lawful detention would have included temporary detainment and questioning in determining the facts about the truth of the allegations.

“During the resistance, Officer Lang called for backup assistance in taking Ms. Nelson into custody. As a result she was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer,” RPD said in a release.

Officials said Lang is cooperating with the internal investigation and is still on duty.

Anyone with information about the incident can call (804) 646-0400 or (804) 646-6733.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.