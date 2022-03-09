Roanoke County artist featured in Southern Living magazine

ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) -Bright colors are a signature of one Roanoke County artist’s work. Her paintings are a bold array of colors. Her collages also use a splash of vivid colors.

“I just love color. It makes me happy,” said artist Maria Osorio Driscoll.

It makes other people happy too. Osorio Driscoll’s work sells out quickly when it goes on sale. She’s also in demand as an artist who takes on commission work.

Now she’s featured in the March issue of Southern Living magazine in a two-page article. “I still can’t believe it. It’s one of my favorite magazines and it just feels like a dream come true,” said Osorio Driscoll.

Osorio Driscoll grew up in Colombia. Her native country is what inspires her use of color.

“I feel like color conveys a lot of emotions. The joy I feel when I create and when I admire nature, the colors capture that.”

Osorio Driscoll has been painting for as long as she can remember. “I have always painted my whole life, since I was a little kid,“ she said.

While painting is Osorio Driscoll’s first passion she also creates collages using paper in multiple colors. “That is paper that I cut and assemble,” said Osorio Driscoll. “I love doing [collages.] It’s kind of a change. It uses your brain differently.”

What brought the artist to Roanoke?

Osorio Driscoll came to Roanoke one summer as a young adult to help an aunt care for young children.

“And I came that summer and two weeks into it I met my husband,” said Osorio Driscoll. She went back to Colombia, but returned to Roanoke and when she graduated from college, the couple got married.

The rest is history.

Osorio Driscoll works out of a home studio and is a busy artist, wife and mother of two.

She’s been in the Roanoke Valley now for more than 20 years creating art and joy with every stroke of the brush.

