Propane tanker crashes on I-85

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MECKLENBURG Co., Va. (WWBT) - A propane tanker crash on Interstate 85 in Mecklenburg County caused the highway to close for several hours.

Around 5:41 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called to a crash that happened when a northbound tanker ran off the left side of the road at mile marker 1.

Police said the tanker jackknifed and overturned in the median.

The driver was not injured.

“The tanker is carrying approximately 10,000 gallons of propane. Fortunately, the tanker was not ruptured in the crash. However, the propane must be pumped out of the tanker and into another tanker before it can safely be removed from the median,” police said.

Since propane was combustible, both lanes of I-85 closed for the incident duration. Detours were places in both Virginia and North Carolina.

The interstate has since reopened.

