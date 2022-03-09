Petersburg woman arrested after striking an elementary school worker with vehicle

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg woman was arrested following an incident at an elementary school Tuesday morning

At 8:27 a.m. that morning, a school resource officer at Pleasant Lane Elementary School arrested Torrie Smith for assault.

According to police, the assault involved a Student Support Specialist.

Investigators determined that Smith struck the Student Support Specialist with her vehicle in the crosswalk area in front of the school.

The Student Support Specialist was not injured during the incident.

Police have released Smith as she waits for her appearance in court.

