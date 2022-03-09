Healthcare Pros
Petersburg woman arrested after striking an elementary school worker with vehicle

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg woman was arrested following an incident at an elementary school Tuesday morning

At 8:27 a.m. that morning, a school resource officer at Pleasant Lane Elementary School arrested Torrie Smith for assault.

According to police, the assault involved a Student Support Specialist.

Investigators determined that Smith struck the Student Support Specialist with her vehicle in the crosswalk area in front of the school.

The Student Support Specialist was not injured during the incident.

Police have released Smith as she waits for her appearance in court.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

