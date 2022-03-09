Man killed, 8-month-old hurt in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead and an infant is in the hospital after a shooting on Richmond’s east side.

Officers were called to Fairfield Avenue around 1 a.m. Wednesday for reports of random gunfire. The man was found inside a residence, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 8-month-old was taken to the hospital, but it’s not clear how seriously the baby was hurt.

At this point, police do not have any information about a potential suspect.

If you know anything that could help with the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

