Man killed, 8-month-old hurt in Richmond shooting

Police do not have any suspect information at this point
One person is dead and an infant is hurt after a shooting on Fairfield Avenue
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead and an infant is in the hospital after a shooting on Richmond’s east side.

Officers were called to Fairfield Avenue around 1 a.m. Wednesday for reports of random gunfire. The man was found inside a residence, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 8-month-old was taken to the hospital, but it’s not clear how seriously the baby was hurt.

At this point, police do not have any information about a potential suspect.

If you know anything that could help with the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

