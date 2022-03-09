Man killed, 8-month-old hurt in Richmond shooting
Police do not have any suspect information at this point
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead and an infant is in the hospital after a shooting on Richmond’s east side.
Officers were called to Fairfield Avenue around 1 a.m. Wednesday for reports of random gunfire. The man was found inside a residence, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 8-month-old was taken to the hospital, but it’s not clear how seriously the baby was hurt.
At this point, police do not have any information about a potential suspect.
If you know anything that could help with the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
