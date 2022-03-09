News to Know for March 9: Deadly Richmond shooting; Pain at the pump; Rainy, cloudy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead and an infant is in the hospital after a shooting in Richmond’s east end. We have the latest on this overnight shooting and our other top headlines.

Deadly Overnight Shooting In Richmond

One person is dead and an infant is hurt after a shooting on Fairfield Avenue (WWBT)

A man is dead and a baby is in the hospital after a shooting on the city’s eastside.

Officers arrived to a home on Fairfield Avenue around 1:00 a.m. where they found a man dead inside the home.

An 8-month-old was also shot and taken to the hospital, but we don’t know how seriously the baby was hurt.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect, but if you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Pain At The Pump Impacts COVID Recovery Efforts

Sky-high prices continue across the country, now more expensive than the previous records set in 2008.

Nationwide prices are averaging about $4.25 a gallon. In the Richmond area, we are paying about $4.17, while statewide, Virginia sits at around $4.18 per gallon.

Rising gas prices are also having an effect in other areas as well.

How the food industry is being impacted and how local restaurants plan to adjust.

“They are dealing with inflation. They’re dealing with higher prices. They’re dealing with having to raise some prices, and the public seems to understand that, particularly with everything that’s going on in the world,” food industry expert Mike Byrne said.

Byrne says the restaurant industry is constantly adjusting to performing at its best no matter the economic climate - especially over the past two years.

GRTC Ridership Returns to Pre-Pandemic Levels, Amidst Gas Price Surge

The Greater Richmond Transit Company says with warmer weather and an increase in price at the pumps, they’re seeing ridership return back to pre-pandemic level

As we all continue to watch those prices go up, commuters in Richmond are turning to resources put in place during the pandemic, like GRTC’S free rides.

“I’ve not seen it that high since like California back in 2009, and it’s just wild that it’s back at that again,” John Rodgers, who was waiting at a GRTC bus station outside of Willow Lawn, said.

Rodgers says he’s been taking GRTC three to four times a week to work ever since it started to offer free rides during the pandemic.

He says besides planning extra time around his commute, it’s been a great potion, but now he’s afraid it may be one of the only ways to avoid making a trip to the pump.

Rides will stay free until June of 2025 because of $8 million in grant funding. GRTC says its diesel prices are set in stone for the next six months, meaning it’s not feeling the same impact as many drivers.

Sussex County Teen Missing

Timothy John Lavender, Jr. (Sussex County Sheriff's Office)

The search for a missing teen is underway. 14-year-old Timothy John Lavender Jr. was last seen on Monday around 4:00 p.m. leaving his house in Wakefield.

He was wearing a red and black ball cap, red and black zip-up jacket, and black jeans with rips on both legs.

Lavender has small crosses tattooed on the inside of his left forearm.

Police say he frequents the Tidewater area.

Investigators say he did leave home on his own, but they’re still concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. M. Kessinger at 434-246-5000. Then reference case # - 2022-000135.

Rainy & Cloudy

This morning will be a chilly and rainy commute. However, this afternoon will be cloudy with some lingering light rain or drizzle.

Highs will be in the mid-40s and lows in the upper 30s.

Final Thought

“If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one.” --- Dolly Parton

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.